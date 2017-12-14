Zivame: Your Free Rs.500 Voucher* Awaits (Women Only)

It's the fifteenth-day 'Coupon Ka Tufaan' at our platform and with the number of each increasing days, the opportunity to save more increases as well! Today we bring you stormy deals from Zivame, an online marketplace to buy women's lingerie, sleepwear and more with shielded privacy! Now shop the intimate wears online with confidence, comfort & choice like never before. Scroll below and check out the top deals that you can avail from the online lingerie retailers right now.

Exciting Offers To Avail at Zivame:

Offers on Activewear: Now shop leggings, T-shirt, Capris, Tank Tops and more with FLAT 30% discount.

Now shop leggings, T-shirt, Capris, Tank Tops and more with FLAT 30% discount. Cotton Essentials: Now get flat 40% discount on comfy cotton essentials at Zivame.

Now get flat 40% discount on comfy cotton essentials at Zivame. Other Offers: Now get up to 40% off on Bikini set, up to 50% off on Swimsuit, Outerwear Accessories up to 60% off on Pantyhose and more.

Now get up to 40% off on Bikini set, up to 50% off on Swimsuit, Outerwear Accessories up to 60% off on Pantyhose and more. Better Two-getter Offer: Now check out the Shapewear, Apparel, Panties, Activewear and more with a great value pack that is starting from Rs. 499 and if you are new to Zivame you can register to get Rs. 500 off on your first two buys! Offer may be limited. Shop right now.

Now check out the Shapewear, Apparel, Panties, Activewear and more with a great value pack that is starting from Rs. 499 and if you are new to Zivame you can register to get Rs. 500 off on your first two buys! Offer may be limited. Shop right now. Click here to open your surprise deal of the day right now!

You Can Save More:

Oneindia Coupons is a remarkable platform where you can save huge on your online spending, Online Buying, Online Ticket Booking experience. With our huge database of offers and deals, you will not only be saving money but also your time. You can also get the coupons on all major websites for absolutely free. Go to Oneindia Coupons and check out the exciting deals to save more cash, right now.

OneIndia News