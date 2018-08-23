Kerala floods: Why this woman refused to evacuate

The devastating floods in Kerala have left a trail of death and destruction. Nearly 400 people have died while several lakhs have been displaced. The destruction has been worth Rs 20,000 crore.

However, it still hasn't been able to mar the spirit of humanity. A woman named Sunitha from Thrissur refused to evacuate her home in the flood-hit state because she did not want to leave behind her 25 dogs, AFP reported.

Sunitha "sent back volunteers and rescue officials because they said they could not evacuate her dogs," Sally Varma of Humane Society International told AFP.

Later, Sunitha, her husband and all her dogs were rescued and brought to a shelter.

The above video shows Sunitha and her husband along with the dogs at their house in Thrissur after the floodwaters subsided.

Varma also started a fundraiser so a kennel could be made at Sunitha's home, the AFP report added.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble