Never blow a bubble before this baby… watch why

The baby in this video is a cute bundle and its reaction to see somebody blowing a bubble gum is far too adorable.

A little girl blows a bubble gum that she is chewing and the baby has a shocking reaction to it and it is literally shaken! Its eyes are almost exploding and its face is wide open whenever it sees the phenomenon repeating.

The cute baby's reaction has everybody around in splits.

Credit: AFV; Published on Rumble