Two woman have an ugly day out: Do you find the video annoying or funny?

Two women drivers get engaged in an ugly fight in a parking lot of a car dealership and it only gets worse. The reason for the fight between the two women, probably Chinese, is not clear but it is definitely not a good thing to see.

One woman is seen standing next to the driver's seat of another car and abusing its driver - also a woman. After a verbal spat, the woman standing is seen beating the one sitting at which the latter comes out and a vigorous catfight begins. The woman who was standing outside then returns to her car.

The video then resumes from a fresh point and this time, it shows the driver of the car who was initially attacked nearly running over the other. The second woman, clearly angry, then gets into her car and takes it to ram into the first car from behind with loud thud. The video ends there but one can rightly imagine what could happen next.

Not the right way to conduct in public space. But then, man becomes irrational when engulfed by anger.

Did you find the video annoying or funny? Let us know through your comments.

Credit: CEN; Published on Rumble