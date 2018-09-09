  • search

Nobody knows in the beginning what’s going to happen in this video

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    This video gives us now idea what is in store over the next few minutes. The traffic seems to be in order ad everything is going fine.

    Also Read | Biker suddenly finds highway ahead filled with these unexpected objects!

    But then suddenly we see two of the two-wheeler riders on the right at a traffic junction getting alerted by a sound and then the scary thing happens, putting the entire traffic stunned and out of gear.

    A big white truck, which was still now invisible, enters the scene but not on its wheels but side. It failed to negotiate the curve and toppled and skidded across the road and smashed into the traffic lights and fell on some of the vehicles waiting for the green signal.

    Nobody knows in the beginning what’s going to happen in this video

    None were seriously injured but the spontaneity of this mishap was stunning.

    Also Read | The man found something under frozen pool ice...OMG! What's this!

    Have you witnessed something like this ever? Share your experience in comments if you have. Look for more bizarre videos on our site.

    Credit: ViralPress; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video accident bizarre traffic

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue