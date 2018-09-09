Nobody knows in the beginning what’s going to happen in this video

This video gives us now idea what is in store over the next few minutes. The traffic seems to be in order ad everything is going fine.

But then suddenly we see two of the two-wheeler riders on the right at a traffic junction getting alerted by a sound and then the scary thing happens, putting the entire traffic stunned and out of gear.

A big white truck, which was still now invisible, enters the scene but not on its wheels but side. It failed to negotiate the curve and toppled and skidded across the road and smashed into the traffic lights and fell on some of the vehicles waiting for the green signal.

None were seriously injured but the spontaneity of this mishap was stunning.

Have you witnessed something like this ever? Share your experience in comments if you have. Look for more bizarre videos on our site.

Credit: ViralPress; Published on Rumble