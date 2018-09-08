  • search

We bet a million if you can pronounce this kid’s name… Crssh!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    William Shakespeare had asked what is in a name? But for this kid, his name is a sensation because nobody can pronounce it, not even his parents who perhaps gave him the name. All that we understood in this video is that this boy's name starts with kwaza..... and it goes on and on with a crashing sound in between. Is that the break between the name and surname?

    Also Read | Big wibbly-wobbly plane makes nervous landing in strong wind

    The person who asked the boy her name kept on chanting "Jesus" after hearing it many a time. He said he doesn't write his name on his school books and that his parents also cannot pronounce it and there is no question of spelling it.

    We bet a million if you can pronounce this kid’s name… Crssh!

    One of the most bizarre videos ever seen.

    Liked the video? Look out for more on our site.

    Credit: AdemolaVictorTv; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video kid name funny

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue