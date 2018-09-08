We bet a million if you can pronounce this kid’s name… Crssh!

William Shakespeare had asked what is in a name? But for this kid, his name is a sensation because nobody can pronounce it, not even his parents who perhaps gave him the name. All that we understood in this video is that this boy's name starts with kwaza..... and it goes on and on with a crashing sound in between. Is that the break between the name and surname?

The person who asked the boy her name kept on chanting "Jesus" after hearing it many a time. He said he doesn't write his name on his school books and that his parents also cannot pronounce it and there is no question of spelling it.

One of the most bizarre videos ever seen.

Credit: AdemolaVictorTv; Published on Rumble