These officers deserve a pat on their back for what they did to the woman

Right to life is very precious and it is not something to be wasted. In the above video, a woman is seen attempting to commit suicide by jumping from a bridge.

But her dangerous plan was foiled by some officers of a special operation team who reached in the nick of time to stop the woman.

Also Read | This war veteran had to wait till his 100th birth anniversary for his life's biggest surprise

Great job by the officers who take the woman to safety from the point of danger she put herself in. She would require some counselling to help herself get rid of the difficulty that made her decide on taking an extreme step.

This life is one and we must value it, no matter what. And kudos to those officers who saved a life.

Liked the video? Explore our site for more.

Credit: CEN; Published on Rumble