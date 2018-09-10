  • search

Not immigrants but something else is also entering US from Mexico… does Trump know it?

Posted By:
    US President Donald Trump will certainly not be amused by this news. Sewage has restarted flowing from Mexico across the border into the US near the Naco Point of Entry after it was stopped on Saturday, September 8, morning.

    According to a KGUN9 report, authorities at Arizona state's Cochise County said the sewage was flowing west and onto private property. It was also said that efforts were being undertaken to mitigate the flow and the public were advised against using the area. Health officials also said that there no immediate threat to people's health and were preparing to clean up the mess. There was no evacuation order for residents near where the sewage flowed. They would be asked to leave for a day or two if the flow didn't stop immediately.

    Credit: KGUN; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
