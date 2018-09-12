  • search

This young girl in the plane does something that leaves all the passengers “awww”-ed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Children speak from their heart. They never lack innocence and honesty in their words. The little girl in this video is no exception and her innocence makes an entire flight full of passengers jovial despite all the fatigue after a six-hour delay.

    Also Read | Opera singer decides to sing for the penguins in Antarctica... you won't believe what happened

    Leandra Preston's four-year-old daughter got a window seat and as the plane starts for take-off, the cute bespectacled girl feels restless may be because it is her first flight. She can't hold her excitement but the peak of her reactions come when she says "it's so, so, so beautiful" when seeing the city lights from the top as the plane flies. Other passengers were completely bowled over by her reactions, including her mom.

    This young girl in the plane does something that leaves all the passengers “awww”-ed

    How did you find the video? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section below and see more such stuff on our website.

    Credit: Leandra Preston via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video girl plane passengers cute funny

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue