This young girl in the plane does something that leaves all the passengers “awww”-ed

Children speak from their heart. They never lack innocence and honesty in their words. The little girl in this video is no exception and her innocence makes an entire flight full of passengers jovial despite all the fatigue after a six-hour delay.

Leandra Preston's four-year-old daughter got a window seat and as the plane starts for take-off, the cute bespectacled girl feels restless may be because it is her first flight. She can't hold her excitement but the peak of her reactions come when she says "it's so, so, so beautiful" when seeing the city lights from the top as the plane flies. Other passengers were completely bowled over by her reactions, including her mom.

Credit: Leandra Preston via Storyful; Published on Rumble