Nature’s fury makes this giant shake like a toy

    Borgholm Dolphin is a massive oil rig in the North Sea but when the nature turns into its worst, even such a giant looks shivering on its feet.

    This video, which gives us an uneasy feeling, was filmed by James Eaton, an offshore worker who was on a nearby platform called Lomond. A massive storm started in the North Sea and it made huge waves crashing against the installation, making it shake.

    Located 145 miles east of Aberdeen, the 43-year-old Borgholm Dolphin weighs almost 15,000 gross tonnes but such a weight seemed to be a toy when hit by forceful waves in rough weather conditions.

    Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
