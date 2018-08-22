Nature’s fury makes this giant shake like a toy

Borgholm Dolphin is a massive oil rig in the North Sea but when the nature turns into its worst, even such a giant looks shivering on its feet.

This video, which gives us an uneasy feeling, was filmed by James Eaton, an offshore worker who was on a nearby platform called Lomond. A massive storm started in the North Sea and it made huge waves crashing against the installation, making it shake.

Also Read | This puppy wants to touch its 'opponent' but can't

Located 145 miles east of Aberdeen, the 43-year-old Borgholm Dolphin weighs almost 15,000 gross tonnes but such a weight seemed to be a toy when hit by forceful waves in rough weather conditions.

Felt uncomfortable with this video? Look for something that suits you better. There are many on our site to choose from.

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble