Mom monkey has a funny way of parenting her naughty kid

This is also about parenting, though not from the human world. The video shows a mother monkey enjoying a piece of peach but not without taking care of its baby which is visibly quite restless.

Shot at Foping Xiongmaogu Tourist Zone in Hanzhong City in China's Shaanxi Province in May, the footage makes us all laugh. The mother is so worried about her naughty kid running away and doing mischief that she holds it tight by its tail with one hand while eating the fruit with the other. She doesn't want her eating time to get disrupted by the little mischief maker.

We are loving to see this video perhaps because we can relate with it better since our moms also did the same when we were young (though they had no tail to catch).

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble