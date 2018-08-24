  • search

Mom monkey has a funny way of parenting her naughty kid

    This is also about parenting, though not from the human world. The video shows a mother monkey enjoying a piece of peach but not without taking care of its baby which is visibly quite restless.

    Shot at Foping Xiongmaogu Tourist Zone in Hanzhong City in China's Shaanxi Province in May, the footage makes us all laugh. The mother is so worried about her naughty kid running away and doing mischief that she holds it tight by its tail with one hand while eating the fruit with the other. She doesn't want her eating time to get disrupted by the little mischief maker.

    Mom monkey has a funny way of parenting her naughty kid

    We are loving to see this video perhaps because we can relate with it better since our moms also did the same when we were young (though they had no tail to catch).

    A cute video from the animal world. Liked it? Please share and look for more on our site.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    video animal monkey family mother

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 7:38 [IST]
