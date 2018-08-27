Yet to be born baby dances inside mom’s belly… An incredible watch!

We have never seen something like this before. Have you? If not, time to treasure this video.

A pregnant mother notices her baby inside her womb move for about 30 seconds, she decides to film the special moment on her iPad. The yet-to-be born life's moves are very special and emotional for the would-be mother. This is something she will proudly possess throughout her life and definitely show to her baby when he/she is born.

Also Read | Did you remain serious even after watching this?

An incredible video for any human being. The child must also be a skilled dancer when he/she grows up. The signs are very much there.

Liked the video? Explore our site for more of them.

Credit: MissFarrellWall; Published on Rumble