  • search

Yet to be born baby dances inside mom’s belly… An incredible watch!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    We have never seen something like this before. Have you? If not, time to treasure this video.

    A pregnant mother notices her baby inside her womb move for about 30 seconds, she decides to film the special moment on her iPad. The yet-to-be born life's moves are very special and emotional for the would-be mother. This is something she will proudly possess throughout her life and definitely show to her baby when he/she is born.

    Also Read | Did you remain serious even after watching this?

    An incredible video for any human being. The child must also be a skilled dancer when he/she grows up. The signs are very much there.

    Yet to be born baby dances inside mom’s belly… An incredible watch!

    Liked the video? Explore our site for more of them.

    Credit: MissFarrellWall; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video baby family fun pregnant

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue