This elderly couple is grateful to these guys for doing this to them… watch

It is always great to see common people rushing to the rescue after a freak accident, before official help arrives. In this video, we see a vehicle which overran the parking lot and fell into the dock waters by crashing through the gates and the bystanders diving in to rescue the people stuck in it. The vehicle has an elderly couple and a dog and they urgently needed help to get out of the sinking vehicle themselves. Lifeguards also chipped in and with a combined effort, they brought the people in the car to safety.

Also Read | Can you run with high heels on? Well, these people can race wearing them

This video is filmed by Jeff Jones, a licenses 100 ton captain who can operate passenger vessels, at Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, California.

A great show of humanity.

Liked the video and found it share worthy? You can see more such videos on our site.

Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble