This elderly couple is grateful to these guys for doing this to them… watch

    It is always great to see common people rushing to the rescue after a freak accident, before official help arrives. In this video, we see a vehicle which overran the parking lot and fell into the dock waters by crashing through the gates and the bystanders diving in to rescue the people stuck in it. The vehicle has an elderly couple and a dog and they urgently needed help to get out of the sinking vehicle themselves. Lifeguards also chipped in and with a combined effort, they brought the people in the car to safety.

    This video is filmed by Jeff Jones, a licenses 100 ton captain who can operate passenger vessels, at Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, California.

    A great show of humanity.

    This elderly couple is grateful to these guys for doing this to them… watch

    Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:54 [IST]
