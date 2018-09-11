This bus driver can’t remain idle even when his vehicle stops at red signal

This bus driver is known to have back problems and how does he keep himself fit? Well... a little workout in the bus at busy traffic hours is all that he needs.

This amusing video is taken at Changsha, Hunan Province of China, in August. The bus driver stops his vehicle full of passengers as the traffic lights turn red and then does some pull-ups in the aisle, holding the rods meant for the passengers to grab.

Someone sitting at the back of the bus films the driver's pull-ups and he will get back to his sit the moment the traffic signal turns green.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble