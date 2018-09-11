  • search

This bus driver can’t remain idle even when his vehicle stops at red signal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    This bus driver is known to have back problems and how does he keep himself fit? Well... a little workout in the bus at busy traffic hours is all that he needs.

    This amusing video is taken at Changsha, Hunan Province of China, in August. The bus driver stops his vehicle full of passengers as the traffic lights turn red and then does some pull-ups in the aisle, holding the rods meant for the passengers to grab.

    Also Read | Sleepy schoolboy picks this object thinking it to be his schoolbag... hilarious

    Someone sitting at the back of the bus films the driver's pull-ups and he will get back to his sit the moment the traffic signal turns green.

    This bus driver can’t remain idle even when his vehicle stops at red signal

    A hilarious video. Liked the video? Share your thoughts and explore for more of them.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video china bus traffic workout funny

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue