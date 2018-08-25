  • search

This bulldog is furious to know that all its candies were eaten; but its reaction is far from scary

    p

    He did all the hard work for Halloween only to find out that his owner has eaten up all his candies. This bulldog is furious to hear the news but the more he gets agitated, the more adorable he looks in this video.

    His mom confessed to the dog saying: "Well, mummy ate all your candies. And there is none left for you. I am sorry"

    But the pet is not pleased even by the apology. It barks back quite a few times, though never did it anger look threatening to us. For you?

    This bulldog is furious to know that all its candies were eaten; but its reaction is far from scary

    Credit: AFV; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video dog pet animal family fun halloween

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 7:13 [IST]
