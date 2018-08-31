My award for most honest dog of the year goes to this cute bulldog

He committed something disastrous. But the cute brown bulldog readily accepted his offence and my award for the most honest pet of the year goes to him without a doubt.

Also Read | This Arizona alligator has a new body accessory

The bulldog looked in a helpless way when his owner showed him the TV remote control that was half chewed up and asked whether he did it. And when pressed over and again by the same question, the pet raises his left paw to acknowledge who the culprit is.

What a cute video this is. Share if you liked it. There are more on our site to explore.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble