  • search

My award for most honest dog of the year goes to this cute bulldog

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    He committed something disastrous. But the cute brown bulldog readily accepted his offence and my award for the most honest pet of the year goes to him without a doubt.

    Also Read | This Arizona alligator has a new body accessory

    The bulldog looked in a helpless way when his owner showed him the TV remote control that was half chewed up and asked whether he did it. And when pressed over and again by the same question, the pet raises his left paw to acknowledge who the culprit is.

    My award for most honest dog of the year goes to this cute bulldog

    What a cute video this is. Share if you liked it. There are more on our site to explore.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video family dog funny honest

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue