Britain’s greatest U-turn a possibility now?

The country had a revolution of sort in June 2016 when a little over half of the population voted in favour of exiting the European Union but now, more than two years since the historic referendum, Great Britain is perhaps intending to stay back in the group.

An opinion poll on Wednesday, September 5, suggested a six-point change away from Brexit and the highest support for pro-EU membership in such a survey found since the eventful referendum of 2016 which even saw the exit of a prime minister.

Credit: Reported by David Pollard; ReutersNews; Pyblished on Rumble