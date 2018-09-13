  • search

‘How do you eat that?’ Baby boy’s cute reaction after tasting this fruit

By
    The baby boy in the video above has a character, we must say. He is being offered lemon for tasting and despite getting an awkward taste every time he licks it, the baby is not ready to give it up.

    The cute baby boy goes on licking the sour fruit and every time, he comes up with a bizarre reaction which is equally cute, leaving his family members in splits.

    A really adorable family moment and the video went viral the moment the child's parents put it on the Internet.

    Did you find the video cute too? Share your thoughts below and look for more such videos on our site.

    Credit: RisadasSoltas; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 14:01 [IST]
