‘How do you eat that?’ Baby boy’s cute reaction after tasting this fruit

The baby boy in the video above has a character, we must say. He is being offered lemon for tasting and despite getting an awkward taste every time he licks it, the baby is not ready to give it up.

The cute baby boy goes on licking the sour fruit and every time, he comes up with a bizarre reaction which is equally cute, leaving his family members in splits.

A really adorable family moment and the video went viral the moment the child's parents put it on the Internet.

Credit: RisadasSoltas; Published on Rumble