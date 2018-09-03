Watch: Baby quails hatch and meet siblings inside incubator

Have you ever seen a live video of a baby bird hatching from an egg? If you haven't, here is a video which gives you a glimpse of the cute nestlings seeing the daylight for the first time.

Also Read | Have you seen a 'water snake' in the sky? Watch here

In this video, a series of quail eggs hatch inside an incubator and the nestlings try to figure out their entry in the big, big world. The siblings push and shove each other to make more space. In between, somebody picks one of the nestlings out of the incubator and puts it on his palm.

Such a cute little creature!

Liked the video? Please look for more on our site.

Credit: Thorin; Published on Rumble