  • search

Watch: Baby quails hatch and meet siblings inside incubator

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Have you ever seen a live video of a baby bird hatching from an egg? If you haven't, here is a video which gives you a glimpse of the cute nestlings seeing the daylight for the first time.

    Also Read | Have you seen a 'water snake' in the sky? Watch here

    In this video, a series of quail eggs hatch inside an incubator and the nestlings try to figure out their entry in the big, big world. The siblings push and shove each other to make more space. In between, somebody picks one of the nestlings out of the incubator and puts it on his palm.

    Watch: Baby quails hatch and meet siblings inside incubator

    Such a cute little creature!

    Liked the video? Please look for more on our site.

    Credit: Thorin; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video bird birth nature

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue