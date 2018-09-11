This baby owl rushes out even it is day time; the reason will leave you stunned

Owls are not always seen as beautiful creatures though in many culture, they are seen as symbols of good luck. But these birds can also be good friends and this video makes it abundantly clear.

Also Read | Not air or road but these firefighters take a special route to tame the California blaze

The baby bird doesn't wait the moment it hears its owner giving it a call and comes rushing to him, leaping and jumping. It screams out of excitement and also notices the camera in front capturing the cute moments.

This is indeed a sweet camaraderie between the man and the baby owl.

Liked the video? Please share if you did and explore our site for more.

Credit: BirdsPage; Published on Rumble