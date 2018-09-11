  • search

This baby owl rushes out even it is day time; the reason will leave you stunned

By
    Owls are not always seen as beautiful creatures though in many culture, they are seen as symbols of good luck. But these birds can also be good friends and this video makes it abundantly clear.

    The baby bird doesn't wait the moment it hears its owner giving it a call and comes rushing to him, leaping and jumping. It screams out of excitement and also notices the camera in front capturing the cute moments.

    This is indeed a sweet camaraderie between the man and the baby owl.

    Credit: BirdsPage; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
