This developed country has seen 6 prime ministers in 10 years

Australia has got a new prime minister and he is Scott Morrison who was previously the country's treasurer. Morrison was sworn in as the PM on Friday, August 24, after winning a leadership contest. Morrison defeated former home affairs minister Peter Dutton in a closer door vote. It was the second time in a week that the voting took place.

On Tuesday, a similar initiative was taken to get rid of the outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull following a dispute over a climate change bill. Turnbull resigned on Friday after the majority of the lawmakers of his Liberal Party refused to support his leadership.

Not a single Australian prime minister who served in the last 10 years has succeeded in fulfilling their first term and was ousted by their own party.

The last prime minister who served a term of 10 years or more was John Howard.

Credit: Newsy; Published on Rumble