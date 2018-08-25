  • search

This developed country has seen 6 prime ministers in 10 years

    Australia has got a new prime minister and he is Scott Morrison who was previously the country's treasurer. Morrison was sworn in as the PM on Friday, August 24, after winning a leadership contest. Morrison defeated former home affairs minister Peter Dutton in a closer door vote. It was the second time in a week that the voting took place.

    On Tuesday, a similar initiative was taken to get rid of the outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull following a dispute over a climate change bill. Turnbull resigned on Friday after the majority of the lawmakers of his Liberal Party refused to support his leadership.

    Not a single Australian prime minister who served in the last 10 years has succeeded in fulfilling their first term and was ousted by their own party.

    This developed country has seen 6 prime ministers in 10 years

    The last prime minister who served a term of 10 years or more was John Howard.

    Credit: Newsy; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 7:21 [IST]
