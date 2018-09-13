  • search

This kid puts the cruise deck on fire… watch his moves

By
    Dancers learn to entertain from a little age and the eight-year-old Ryan Starr is a perfect example.

    Watch the video here to see how the kid stepped up and caught a heavy crowd by surprise during a dance party on the Carnival Sunshine, the Destiny-class cruise ship. DJ DevineSongz called all the dancers on stage to show their skills and Starr did not hesitate to take the centrestage.

    His moves are indeed rocking and give enough hint at his becoming an accomplished dancer one day.

    Credit: DevineSongz; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
