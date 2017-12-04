Unbelievable! Trains automatically slow down while crossing this temple in Madhya Pradesh

In India, there are many temples which tell different stories of miracles. You'll find numerous weird and thrilling stories that you won't easily forget. Here is one such example.

An unbelievable secret is lying at a temple in Bolai of Shajapur District in the state of Madhya Pradesh, wherein the trains which are speeding, automatically slow down while passing this temple.

The temple is believed to be 600 years old and has been centre of attraction for tourists visiting the area. An idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on the left side of Hanuman's idol. Locals believe that having two idols at the same place is making this place pure and lucky.

Among numerous miracles happening at this temple and the biggest of them all is that a train passing through this temple automatically slows down when it reaches near the temple.

According to the priest of the temple, the loco pilot of the train feels like someone is telling him to slow down the speed of train when they are reaching near the temple. And if a driver feels not to pay attention to that 'voice' then, as per the priest, the speed of train slows down automatically, reports Topyaps website.

According to the priest, two goods train collided on the tracks because the loco pilots of both the trains ignored the voice and didn't slow down.

Even the railway officials are unable to find the reason behind this mystery and this temple is aged 600 years old, which consists of Hanuman and Ganesha.

OneIndia News