Cat gets run over by a car; yet it is cool and unmoved

Written By:
    Cats are generally perceived to be lazy animal but the cat in this video is particularly tolerant. It lies underneath the tracks of a car (must be some naughty kid) and allows the small toy to complete a few laps over it.

    The feline acknowledges the vehicle running over it and wears a cool look and just casually moves its brushy tail as the toy passes over its back.

    The cat is also intelligent and that becomes evident when it stands over the tracks or by its side but never puts up an obstacle on the toy's path. The pet is fully aware about what is going on.

    An awesome video to share.

    Credit: Asya_photocat; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
