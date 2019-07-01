Total Solar Eclipse 2019 will be Amber in colour: Here's why

Two years after the Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017, a new total Solar Eclipse will be visible on July 2, 2019. Tuesday's eclipse is likely to last for 4 minutes 33 seconds, will be the first and only total solar eclipse of the year.

However, sky gazers in India will not be able to watch the rare natural phenomenon since it would be night in the country.

During the event, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The total solar eclipse would be observed from South America, Chile, Argentina and remote areas of South Pacific Ocean. While a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and South America will come in the path of totality, rest of the places will witness a partial solar eclipse only.

Eclipse type: Total

Central Duration: 4 minutes 33 seconds

What is Total Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in a direct line, and the Moon blocks the light from reaching the Earth, casting a shadow.the year 2019 will witness five eclipses, two of which will be visible in India. While total solar eclipse is a rare historical phenomenon, partial solar eclipses occur every six months or so.

Total Solar Eclipse: Time

The solar eclipse will start at 12:55pm EDT (10:25pm Indian Standard Time) and end at around 12:59pm EDT (10:29pm IST).

Why July 2 Eclipse is not visible in India

Since this solar eclipse will be occurring at a time when it is going to be night here in India, the solar eclipse will not be visible in our country.

Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Live streaming

NASA will be covering the beautiful natural phenomenon in English and Spanish and will also share live images, videos, and updates before, during and after the grahan.

Why Total Solar Eclipse won't be easy to see

Though the path of totality spans 6,000 miles, most of it is over the remote South Pacific. Only a narrow zone in Chile and Argentina will witness totality before sunset - weather permitting, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Making matters more complicated is the low elevation of the sun. Since totality strikes at 4:38 p.m. - just one hour, 18 minutes before sunset - the solar disk will hover a mere 13 degrees above the northwest horizon as the moon intercepts its light. That means even distant clouds could spoil the show.

Total Solar Eclipse 2019 will be Amber in colour

Tuesday's total solar eclipse is totally a worth to watch. The reason?

The eclipse occurs within an hour-and-a-half of sunset, the corona will appear tinged in a splendid amber shade.The corona is the Sun's atmosphere, and the only time us earth-dwellers can bask in its glory is during a solar eclipse, according to Science alert website.

If you miss this total solar eclipse, the next one is slated for December 14, 2020.