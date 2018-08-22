  • search

This dog has quite an unusual friend at walk

    Dogs are great friends of man who they accompany in several tasks and activities. But in the vide above, we see a family dog has one of the most unusual mates when it goes to walk with its owner.

    The mate is none but a goat. The white animal doesn't like to stay back at home when it sees its buddy - the dog - going for a walk and it jumps out of its place to follow.

    This dog has quite an unusual friend at walk

    The friendship is quite uncommon but yet it is one of the best.

    Credit: IrinaDurnova; Published on Rumble

    Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 7:28 [IST]
