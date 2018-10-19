Tableaux procession adds sparkle to Dasara

Mysore Dussehra celebrations are a completely different sight. While Jumboo Savari is a treat to watch with Majestic Arjuna, carrying the 750-Kg Golden Howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, folk dances and tableaux is complete eye-grabbing.

Numerous folk troupes and tableaux with their music and scintillating action added special flavour to the world-famous 'Jamboo Savari.' They also created awareness about the pro-people programmes announced by the State Government.

For the first time, the Department of Higher Education has come up with a tableau on the journey of Universities in the State. More than 150 artists were involved in the making. The tableaux depicted the history of universities and how it has evolved over a period of time.

The tableaux also featured flood-affected people in Kodagu, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), 'My Vote My Right' on voter awareness by the SVEEP office of Mysuru and on Legal Services by the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority.