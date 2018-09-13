Bizarre but true! This parrot has an opinion on Donald Trump

The world of the human beings is polarised over US President Donald Trump, we all know. Even people living outside the borders of the USA have either a pro- or anti-opinion over Trump.

But how does it sound when we say that Trump has a particular image in the animal world as well? Well, before you say it's not believable, here is one video taken in January, which gives you a proof.

Skylar is an African Grey Parrot from Glasgow who is known for speaking out her mind, even using vulgar language. When her owner Pauline Guthrie asks her what is her opinion about US President Donald Trump, she says: "Asshole!"

Guthrie said she had no idea that the bird would come with such a response and said the entire thing was a joke and should be taken lightly.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble