Navratri special: Maa Siddhidatri worshipped on Day 9

The ninth and the last day of Navratri festivities end with the worship of the ninth manifestation of the Goddess Durga, the Goddess Siddhidatri.

'Siddhi' means 'achievements' or 'perfection' and 'datri' means 'the one who gives'. So, when Maa Siddhidatri is revered by her devotees with full faith, then she blesses them with powers and positive energy.

The ever victorious, Maa Siddhidatri is also known as Goddess Laxmi, hence she is the symbol of wealth, happiness and success.

In her physical appearance, Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus flower and rides on a lion. She has four arms. In her right upper hand, she holds chakra and in her right lower hand, a mace (gada). She holds a lotus flower in her left upper hand and a conch shell (shankh) in her left lower hand.

Siddhidatri is the ultimate form of Shakti or the 'female goddess' who is worshiped by all other gods.

Mata Siddidatri has achieved all the 8 siddhis and is thus half the body of Lord Shiva.

According to the Markandeya Purana, the eight siddhis are: Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitwa and Vashitwa.

Goddess Siddhidatri governs all these siddhis and a person who prays to the Goddess on this day attains all these powers.

When we see Lord Shiva in the Ardhnareshwar avatar, half his body is comprised by Mata Siddhidatri.

How Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped

As India is a country with diversities, the procedure of worshipping the Goddess Durga is also varied in all parts of our country.

In North India, the ninth day of Navratri is the last day of the Ramleela functions as on this day, Lord Rama is believed to have killed demon Ravana and rescued his wife, the Goddess Sita from his confinement.

On "Maha Navami", little girls up-to 12 years of age visit their neighbour homes to have sacred food (prasad) which consists of puri, chane, halwa, coconut, banana and some money.

The devotees of Goddess Durga, who observe fast during Navratri, invite nine girls to their homes to seek blessings of all nine manifestations of the Goddess Durga.

Legend

It is said that the Lord Shiva worshipped Maa Siddhidatri to attain half form of his body as that of the Goddess Shakti. That's why, Lord Shiva is also known as "Ardhnarishwara".

Colour

Her devotees must be dressed in purple to attain 'siddhis' on this holy day.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

The Maha Mantra, that is chanted to seek blessings and attain siddhis from Maa Siddhidatri is:

"Siddh Gandharv Yagyadhair Surair Marairapi, Sevyamana Sada Bhooyaat Siddhida Siddhi Dayanee"