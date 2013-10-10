  • search

Navratri Special: Maa Katyayini worshipped on Day 6

By
    Navratri is a festival of nine days where devotees worship the nine manifestations of the Goddess Durga.

    On the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayini is worshipped. Godess Parvati had taken the form of Goddess Katyayini in order to destroy demon Mahishasura. In this form, she is also known as the 'Warrior' Goddess.

    Navratri Special: Maa Katyayini worshipped on Day 6

    Katyayini rides the lion and has four hands. She carries a lotus flower and a sword in her right hand. The remaining hands are raised in order to bless her devotees.

    She is known to be one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga.

    Katyayini was born as a daughter to the sage Katya. According to religious beliefs, Katya had gone through tough penance in order to have a daughter. That is when she was born at the banks of the Yamuna river. Later she married Lord Krishna.

    Those who worship her with complete faith, she grants them their wishes. On the sixth day of Navratri, one must chant the following mantra:

    Chandrhaasujjwal Kara Shaardulvar-wahana
    Katyayani dadhyadevi Daanavghaatini

    One must wear red coloured clothes in her honour.

