Navratri special: Maa Mahagauri worshipped on Day 8

The eighth day of Navratri festival is known as "Ashtami". On this day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped, who is the eighth manifestation of the Goddess Durga.

The meaning of her name is Maha (great or extreme) and Gauri (white complexion). The very beautiful Maa Mahagauri rides on a white vrishabha (bull) and wears pure white clothes adorned with white ornaments.

Maa Mahagauri's glory is so powerful that she fulfills the desires of her devotees, if they pray from their hearts, and puts an end to their sufferings by washing off their all sins. She is the symbol of purity, serenity, peace and calmness.

Her devotees observe fast on ashtami to seek divine blessings of the powerful Maa Mahagauri.

In her physical appearance, she holds a trident (trishul) in her right lower hand and a tambourine (damru) in her left upper hand. Maa Mahagauri gives blessings from her left lower hand and her right upper hand is in the pose of allaying fear.

It is also said that Maa Mahagauri is a 16-year-old unmarried form of the Goddess Parvati.

Legend

The legend behind Maa Mahagauri's extremely white complexion is that she was blessed by the Lord Shiva, who was impressed by the hardships and devotion by the Mahagauri at the Himalayas. As a result, she developed a dark complexion.

Then, Lord Shiva accepted her prayers and sprinkled gangaajal on her, then, her body shone like silver, and hence she became popular as Maa Mahagauri.

On the day of Durga Ashtami, Maha Gauri Puja is done. It the day when Mata Saraswati is worshipped by the devout.

Colour

One must wear pink on this special day of the Navratri.

Maha Gauri Mantra

While worshipping the Goddess in the form of Maha Gauri, one must recite the following mantra:

Shwete Vrashe Samarudhah Shwetambar-dhara Shuchi |

Mahagauri Shubham Dadhyanmahdev-pramodada ||