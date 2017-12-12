Love in Italy! Holiday Packages Upto 23% Off*

The Indian international cricketer and current captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with the actress Anushka Sharma at Borgo Finocchieto, a lavish property in Italy. Yesterday, the spectacular Tuscan countryside has witnessed a wedding of a kind and if you are stunned by the beauty of Italy, then here are the five must-visit places with fabulous holiday offers from Yatra, MakeMyTrip and Thomas Cook India. Scroll below to check out the offers right now!

Five Must Visit Places On Your Italy Trip:

1. Amalfi Coast: Enjoy the 50km stretched coastline, Sorrentine Peninsula villages & beaches to the heart's content!

2. Rome: Enter the capital city of Italy and enjoy The Colosseum, iconic globally influential arts, the Vatican and more.

3. Venice: Build with a more than 100 small islands, explore the canals, and many gothic places.

4. Florence: This is where it all happened! Enter the capital of Italy's Tuscany region and enjoy the art gallery exhibits and breathtaking sights of Duomo and more.

5. Milan: It's the global capital of fashion and design! Don't forget to dwell in exquisite high-end restaurants, shops and don't forget the Gothic Duomo di Milano cathedral. Check out below to avail some of the most magnificent holidays offers right now.

Exciting Italy Holiday Package Offers To Avail From Yatra:

Land Only Icons of Italy & France (Without Flight): This package involves 2 nights in all Rome, Florence, Venice and 3 nights in Paris and it is starting from Rs. 53,990. Now you can pay Rs. 5000 per person to hold the package at existing price and buyers will also earn Rs. 1619 ecash. The EMI is starting at Rs. 3,318/mo. Namastey Europe: This holiday package involves 3 nights in Paris, 2 nights at Zurich and one in all Munich, Venice, Pisa, and Rome. The package is starting at Rs. 1,03,999 and buyers will earn Rs.3,119 eCash with this package. Jewels of Europe: Check out the 15 Nights group tour, which will help you to witness all the best places in Europe such as London, Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Innsbruck, Venice, Florence, and Rome. The price is slashed from Rs. 264,888 to Rs, 199,888 and Pay & Hold offer is at Rs. 5000 only and EMI is starting from Rs. 12,283. Click here to check out all the offers now!

Exciting Holiday Package Offers To Avail at MakeMyTrip:

4. Check out all the Italy holiday packages at MakeMyTrip and don't forget to check our number of deals and bonanzas clicking here.

Exciting Holiday Package Offers To Avail With Thomas Cook India:

5. Now cover the Venice, Florence, and Rome at starting Rs. 1,14,399/adult and this offer include flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore & Hyderabad. Click here to check out the whole section of Italy holiday packages.

OneIndia News