LIVE: Amazon Great Indian Festival Upto 70% Off Vs Flipkart Big Billion Days Upto 90% Off*

It's the first day of Amazon's The Great Indian Festival and the second day for Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale. You must have heard the phrase, 'where two are fighting, the third wins'. That is the exact thing to describe what is happening as the two major e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon trying to outdo each other with offers, deals, and discounts while customers are enjoying the Navaratri as they supposed to. If you are yet to enter the purchase zone then here is your chance. Scroll below to find out what is happening today on the both ends right now!

Top Offers on The Big Billion Days Sale (Day 2):

Mobile BlockBuster Offers: Today Flipkart revealed all the offers on mobiles, some of the top picks are given below.

Buy Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) with extra Rs. 2000 off. Also get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange with 1 year buyback guarantee at Rs. 99 (Also, minimum 50 percent future exchange value - guaranteed today)

Buy OPPO F3 Plus (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) with extra Rs. 6000 discount and also get upto Rs. 23,500 off on exchange.

Buy Moto G5 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) with extra Rs. 4000 off and also get upto Rs. 12,000 off on exchange with 1-year buyback guarantee at Rs. 99 (Also, minimum 50 percent future exchange value - guaranteed today)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM) with a special price, extra Rs. 5000 discount and also get upto Rs. 12,000 off on exchange.

Best Deals on Laptops: Core i5 with 2GB GFX are starting from Rs. 35,990. Core i3 laptops are set for Rs. 20,990. Also, check out Dell i3 Win 10 Laptops that are starting from Rs. 28,990 only. Go to Flipkart now and avail the offer.

Top Offers on The Great Indian Festival (Day 1):

Mobile BlockBuster Offers:

Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB) is set for Rs. 38,999 instead of Rs. 56,200.

Buy LG G6 LGH870DS (Astro Black) fro Rs. 33,990 instead of Rs. 55,000.

Honor 8 Pro (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory) has a special deal price of Rs. 29,999.00 after Rs. 3,000 off.

Redmi 4 (Black, 64GB) is set for Rs. 9,499 after Flat Rs. 1500 off.

Blockbuster Deals-Shop with Amazon Pay balance & get 10% extra cashback. Go to Amazon now and avail the offer.

On Amazon HDFC Bank Debit Card or Credit Card users can avail 10% cashback up to Rs. 1500 per item and the Cashback will be given to customers on December 24, 2017. Where Flipkart offering Flat 10% Instant Discount up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card for minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999. You can also save more with deals and discounts; go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now to find out more.

OneIndia News