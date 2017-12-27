Karnataka elections: Vijayanagara Assembly constituency

Vijaya Nagara which means, 'city of victory,' was once the capital of Vijayanagara empire is located in Bellary district. Most of the city is located on the banks of Tungabhadra river.

The Hanuman temple and the holy pond, pampasarovar within the city is a historically important place. The city includes what is now called the Royal Centre and the Sacred Centre, that extends over an area of at least 40 km.

It includes the modern village of Hampi. Kamalapura, another village lies just outside the old walled city, surrounded by ruins and monuments. The city has a hilly landscape.

The history alone, of the land, invites numerous visitors. Virupaksha temple, Hemakuta hill, Krishna temple, Lakshmi Narasimha, Sugriva's cave are one of the many features of Vijayanagara. Vijayanagara's architecture is one of its unique features and is listed in UNESCO's world heritage site.

There are many monuments in the central part of the city and of these, 50 of them are preserved by UNESCO, while around 600 are protected by Karnataka.

Anand Singh is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

