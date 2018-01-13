Karnataka elections: Tiptur Assembly constituency

Located in Tumkur district, Tiptur is famous for its coconut and its dried version, copra. Tiptur has one of the biggest copra markets in Karnataka. Tiptur is said to have derived its name from the word 'Tipatala' which means dried coconut or copra. The region is employed in the commercial production of dried coconut or copra on a very large scale.

Tiptur was historically a part of Honnavalli. The history of the village dates back to 11th century. It was built by Someswara Raaya, who belonged to the Harnahalli Nayak family. The legend goes that 'Honnu Amma', the family deity of the Paalegaar, appeared in a dream and directed him to build a model village in her name. Even today 'Honnavalli Amma' is the village goddess.

Tiptur has an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. Auctions are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Farmers from nearby Taluks, Villages and even as far as Channarayapatna carry their copra to the market for auction. There are several Copra Desiccated Powder Industries who in turn export their products all across India and some Export out of India. Coconut traders from the Tiptur market have supplied copra throughout the world.

K Shadakshari of Congress is the current legislator from the constituency, he defeated B.C.Nagesh of BJP.

