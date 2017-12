Sirsi is a city in the Uttara Kannada district in the Indian state of Karnataka. Sirsi was also known as Kalyanapattana during the Sonda Dynasty.

The city is surrounded by forest and the region has a number of waterfalls. Hubli and Shimoga are the nearest large cities. The region is also known for spices such as cardamom, pepper, betel leaves, and vanilla. The major food crop is paddy.

