Karnataka elections: Sindgi Assembly constituency

Sindagi is a city and taluk in Bijapur district of North Karnataka. It is around 60 kms from district headquarters Bijapur. The Congress, the BJP and the JD (S) are the main parties contesting in Sindagi. Bijapur , Gulbarga , Solapur, Aihole, Pattadakalu are the near by Important tourist destinations to see. Heggereshwar temple, Jakkappay Temple and Sangameswara Temple are the few important tourist attraction places in Sindgi.

There is no railway station near to Sindagi Taluk in less than 10 km.

As per Census 2011, out of total population, 9.4 per cent people in Sindagi live in Urban areas while 90.6 per cent lives in the Rural areas. The average literacy rate in urban areas is 77.6 per cent while that in the rural areas is 61.8%. Also the Sex Ratio of Urban areas in Sindgi Taluka is 972 while that of Rural areas is 950.

The total literacy rate of Sindgi Taluka is 63.3 per cent The male literacy rate is 63 per cent and the female literacy rate is 43.62 per cent in Sindgi Taluka.

The BJP has been winning Sindagi assembly constituency since 2004. The BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Baiappa is the current MLA from Sindagi. He defeated JD (S) 's Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa by 752 votes in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The main electoral contest has been between the BJP and JD (S) since 2004. Congress last won seat here in 1999.

