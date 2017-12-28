Karnataka elections: Shiggaon Assembly constituency

Shiggaon, a Municipal Town, is also known as Shiggavi and is located about 365 kilometres from Bengaluru.

The town Municipality was constituted in 1975. Baada, a village in Shiggoan is also well known as the birthplace of one of the greatest saints of Hindu religion called Kanaka Dasa.

Along with the temple dedicated to him, the area also has the famous Shishuvinahal Sharifaru and Shree Gangebhavi temples which are to have jewellery worth crores.

Other tourist attractions include "Utsav Rock Garden", Gotagodi, and Bankapur fort and peacock sanctuary.

Utsav Rock Garden is blended with both modern arts where more than 1000 real life-size sculptures are present. It has got 8 world records. It is a unique garden in the whole world.

Shiggaon taluk was earlier in Dharwad district.

Agriculture is the main occupation of the people here. The taluk possesses a forest area of 9951 hectares which is about 16.88% of the total geographical area.

Writer and philanthropist, Sudha Murthy who is also the wife of Narayana Murthy, one of the founders of Infosys belong to this region.

Basavaraj Bommi is the sitting MLA. He belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has won the last two elections from the area.

