Karnataka elections: Saundatti Yellamma Assembly constituency

"Saundatti also known as Sugandavarti and Savadatti is one of the oldest towns in Belgaum district.There are several ancient temples in Saundatti. Located on the banks of Malaprabha river, the temple of the goddess Yellamma or Sri Renukadevi, is a popular pilgrimage site for shakti devotees. The temple is situated atop Yellamagudda.

Renuka Yatra or Saundatti Yellamma jatra is held at the Yellamma Devi Temple. It is one of the biggest fairs held in the state. The jatara or temple festival is annually held in Margashirsh month and Magh month. The annual jatara attracts thousands of devotees to the temple. The jatara is known as Neeramanavi Yellamma Jatara. The puja and rituals on the day are unique and are annually held only on this day.

The other temples in the town are Ankeshwara, Puradeshwara, Nagarkere Mallikarjuna, Veerabhadra, Ulvi Basavaeshwara, Mouneshwara, Dyamavva and Venkateshwara, which is the largest.

Saundatti became a separate political entity in 2008. BJP candidate Anand aka Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani has won terms. In fact, he belongs to political family, his father was Speaker of Karnataka Assembly. "

