Karnataka elections: Ron Assembly constituency

Ron is a Town Municipal Council in Gadag District. The town was termed Dronapur in ancient times. There are references to the temples in the town were built by ancient architect Dronacharya. Ron has many historical monuments in the town those include Anantshayan Gudi, Isvara Temple, Kali Gudi, Lokanatha Temple, Mallikarjuna Gudi, Parsvanath Jain Temple, and Somlingesvara Temple.

Itagi, a small village in Ron is famous for a Devi temple known as Itagi Bheemavva. Hundreds and thousands of believers throng every day to this place to get their wishes fulfilled by a female deity. There is historical Shiva temple at Itagi, People call it as Shambhulinga temple.

The temple here is about 1000 years old temple, may belong to Chalukya, having Shiva linga in the Garbhagruha, people here believed that it is Udbhava linga.

Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against Kalakappa Gurushanthappa Bandi of BJP with a margin of 18,227 votes.

