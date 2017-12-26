Karnataka elections: Ramdurg Assembly constituency

"Ramdurg (Ramadurga) is a town in Belgaum district. It is believed that Rama stayed in this location during his exile, hence the name.

The princely state of Ramdurg was one of the non-salute princely states of British India, under the Bombay Presidency, later the Deccan States Agency, founded in 1799.

Ramdurg acceded to the Dominion of India on March 8, 1948 and is currently a part of Karnataka state.

Ramdurg is known for its hills, sugar factories, river, trekking, etc. The important places near Ramdurg are Shabari kolla, Godachi, Navilu teerth, Sunnal Hanumappa, Megundappan kolla, Ramdurg Forts and Toragalla Forts.

Godachi Fair in December at Godachi, which is 16 kilometers from Ramdurg, is a major fair of the district. Khanpeth, Torgal, Halolli, Sunnal, Budnur, Batakurki, Halgatti, Sureban, Katkol, Chandaragi, Salahalli, Obalapura and Mudkavi are the surrounding places.

Shabari kolla (pond) is located between the mountains around 3 km from Sureban village heading towards Ramdurg. It is a favorite picnic spot.

Sunnal is a small village near Ramdurg, which is five kilometers from Ramdurg on Belgavi road, this village is famous for Maruthi Temple which has idol of lord Hanuman from ancient times.

Also the stretch of forest along Sunnal and Halloli Villages is a place comprising Bears. These are popularly known as ""Sunnal Karadi"" or ""Sunnal Kaddi"".

On the political front, Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan, a Congress candidate is the sitting MLA. In the last three elections, BJP and Congress were in direct fight with each other. BJP candidate has won only once in 2004. "

