Karnataka elections: Navalgund Assembly constituency

Navalgund is a municipal town in Dharwad district. Navalagunda or Navilagunda means hill of peacocks. Navalagunda is famous for Navalagunda Jamkhanas (Durries). Believed to have originated under Persian guidance during the rule of Adilshahs of Bijapur, the craft moved to its current location with time. A number of geometrical designs are influenced by local flora and fauna - like the peacock after which the town is named. These Jamkhanas are distinguished by their bold designs and colours and make them unique from the other durrie traditions of India.

The town is also famous for its celebration of Holi festival in an unique manner. While Holi is associated with colours across the country, in Navalgund of Dharwad district, it's something special. An idol of Kamanna, installed on Ramalingeshwara, draws hordes of people from several parts of the state. The belief is that the idol has powers to grant virility and fulfill other wishes. People of all faiths visit Kama idol hoping to fulfill their wishes by making vows to present silver articles.

Holy place near to Navalagund is Yemanur. Naglinga Swamy temple.

Bennihalla is the main stream flows through Navalgund.

N H Konaraddi of JD(S) is the sitting MLA and he won against Patil Munenakoppa Shankar of BJP with a margin of 2,669 votes.

