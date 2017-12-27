Karnataka elections: Nargund Assembly constituency

Naragund is a town in a Gadag district. It is known as the land of Royals, rathas (chariot) and white gold situated alongside the high way of Hubli-Bijapur. Shri Siddeshwar Govt. First Grade College with its sprawling campus spread on 13 acres land at the foot of Shri Siddeshwar hillock with a temple a top that looks like the capital of Rome with the temple of Jupiter and under the benign presence of lord Siddeshwar the presiding deity of Nargund.

This is also the birthplace of Jagannath Joshi, a freedom fighter, who was imprisoned in Goa during its liberation.

And doesn't know the name Babasahib of Naragund, who raised a mutiny against the British rule in India in 1858 and gave, a clarion call of freedom to Indians. Known for his courage, velour and love of freedom, Babasahib of Nargund stood like a rock and fought like a lion with the British authority.

One of the three biggest Indian National Flags gets hosted on the Nargund Hill every year. The biggest flag produced at Khadhi Gramodyoga gets hosted here on Independence Day and on Republic Day.

B R Yavagal of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against C C Patil of BJP with a margin of 8585 votes.

