Karnataka elections: Mudigere Assembly constituency

Located in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, Mudigere constituency is also a tourist destination. Apart from the temples and the lakes attracting tourist, Mudugere is also famous among horticulturist and researchers. The constituency houses College of Horticulture Mudigere, which offers a professional degree in Horticulture and Master's degree in Horticultural Sciences.

The constituency also plays host to Zonal Horticultural Research Station, Zonal Agricultural Research Station, Krishi Vigyan Kendra from where research and extension activities in the Hill zone of Karnataka are conducted. The temples Bettada Byraweshwara near Mekanagadde and Nanyada Byraweshwara near Byrapura (Hosakere), which is 25 km southerly to Mudigere, are popular tourist destinations in Mudigere. Several pilgrimage sites are in the taluk including Hornadu (64 km) and Kalasa (52 km).

B B Ningaiah from the JD(S) is the current legislator from the constituency. He won with a narrow margin of 635 votes against B.N. Chandrappa of Congress.

OneIndia News