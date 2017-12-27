Karnataka elections: Lingsugur Assembly constituency

"Lingsugur is a village panchayat located in the Raichur district.There are many Temples, hills and forts in this town. The festivals of Muharram and Maha Shivaratri are important here. Mudgal in Lingasugur taluk has a very ancient fort. It has often been mentioned in the autobiography of Philip Meadows Taylor - The story of my life.

Lingasugur was a frontier district in the Gulbarga Division of the Hyderabad State, situated in the south-west corner adjoining the Bombay Districts of Bijapur and Dharwar, which bound it to the west; Gulbarga and Raichur, which border it to the north and east ; and the Madras District of Bellary, from which it is separated by the Tunga- bhadra river to the east and south. In 1905, the district of Lingsugur was abolished and was made taluk in Raichur district.

The forts of Anegundi, Mudgal, Jaldrug, Koppal, and Shahpur are interesting from an historical as well as an archaeological point of view. Ittugi, 60 miles south-west of Lingsugur, contains a fine old temple, which dates from a.d, 1112-3.

The most important river is the Krishna which enters the Raichur district through Lingasugur taluk. The total number of electors are 206910. Among them 105148 electors are male and 101755 are female.

The current MLA is Manappa D. Vajjal from Janata Dal (Secular). He assumed office in 2013 by winning 1,286 votes."

