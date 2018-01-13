Karnataka elections: Kunigal Assembly constituency

Kunigal in Tumkur district is famous for its stud farm. The farm established by Hyder Ali and Tippu Sultan was used for training war horses. From them, the stud shifted hands to the Wodeyars of Mysore and is now owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Well connected by road, the recently opened Hassan-Bangalore railway line transverses through Kunigal. Kunigal was first called Narthana Puri but there are no references to indicate why. This place is also referred as Kunuglu or Kuningalu in inscriptions. The derivation of the name is said to be from Kuniyuva-Kallu, dancing stones. Local legend has it that Lord Shiva danced here along with Parvathi during his Loka Sanchara.

Kunigal is famous for its Narasimha, Someshwara, Padmeshwara temples. Sri Bettada Ranganathaswamy Temple is also a famous tourist spot. The town is also famous for sericulture and tobacco rolling cottage industries. Description of the Kunigal Town in the mid 19th century is narrated by Matthew T Male, a Wesleyan Missionary, in his article in the magazine The Wesleyan Juvenile Offering, published by the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in October 1850.

D. Nagarajaiah from the JD(S) is the current legislator from the constituency, he defeated D.Krishnakumar of BJP.

