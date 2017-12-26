Karnataka elections: Kudachi Assembly constituency

"Kudachi is small town in Raibag taluk which was created as a assembly constituency in 2008. The major source of income in this small town is agriculture, mainly sugar cane. Kudachi is near to the sugar works located in the town of Ugar. This small town is famous for many things, including its sugar cane crop, tasty brinjal, its different culture, and its many religious places and dargahs.

Hazrat Maasaheba's Dargah in Kudachi is a famous tourist destination. Poltically, it is the only constituency where B Sriramulu Congress (BSR) candidate in an MLA. Police officer-turned-politician P.Rajeev is the siting MLA. Interestingly, he was a PSI in the same town before he quit his job to join politics. The young MLA defeated Congress MLA as an independent candidate and later joined BSR party. The town has sen only two election so far. It is a reserved constituency for SC candidate.

Former MLA Ghatage Shama Bhima from Raibag taluk shifted to Kudachi constituency from Raibag after delimitation. He had won the first election from this place but lost in his term to P. Rajeev. "

OneIndia News