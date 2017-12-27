Karnataka elections: Koppal Assembly constituency

In the past Koppal was referred to as 'Kopana Nagara'. Hampi, a world heritage center, covers some areas of Koppal District. It is situated approximately 38 km away.

Koppal district is the best seed production center in the state. Several national seed companies have seed production centres for flowers, fruits, vegetables and pulses here. Anegundi, Kanakagiri, Navabrindavana, and Kuknur are the important places to visit.

The history of Koppal can be traced back to the kingdoms of Shathavahanas, Gangas, Hoysalas and Chalukya Dynasties. During Ashoka's period, the Jainism gained greater momentum in this region. Therefore, it was called "Jainkashi". In twelfth century A D Veerashaivaism of Social Reformer Basaveshwara became popular.

Kinnal craft is a traditional wooden craft local to the town of Kinhal. The town is famous for Kinhal toys and religious idols.Kinhal has an immensely rich artistic heritage. It was once a flourishing centre for crafts, the most well-known being exquisite carvings in wood. The famous mural paintings in the Pampapateshwara Temple, and the intricate work on the wooden chariot at Hampi are said to be the work of the ancestors of the Kinhal artisans of today. Old paper tracings found in the ancestral house of one of the artisans further substantiates this belief.

Anegundi is one of the major attractions in the districts other than Itagi, Kukanoor, Madinoor, Indrakeela Parvatha, Kanakagiri, Pura, Chikkabenakal, Hirebenakal and Huligi.

Temples of Koppal district, reflecting the typical south Indian pattern of architecture are some of the excellent tourist spots in Karnataka.

Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against Karadi Sanganna Amarapp of BJP with a margin of 26,788.

