Karnataka elections: Kittur Assembly constituency

"Kittur has special special place in the history of Karnataka due to Rani Chennamma who ruled Kittur in the early part of 19th century. She valiantly fought against the British East India Company, along with her confidane Sangolli Rayanna during which a British Commissioner, St John Thackeray was killed. On the outskirts of the town lie the ruins of the palace within a fort. The palace was the residence of the Rani Chennamma. In the 18th century, Kittur was ruled by the Marathas, until the Third Anglo-Maratha War, when it came under British suzerainty.

The historical significant areas like Maruti, Kalmeshwara, Dyamavva, Basavanna and the Chalukyan monument are being renovated.

Every year, Kittur Utsav is being celebrated in hounour of Chennamma.Kittur is well known for its residential school for girls named after the warrior queen Chennamma.On the politicl front, Kittur was part of Bailhongal taluka but was declared as an independent taluk on 23 October 2012.

DB Inamdar is the longest serving politician from this constituency. Currently in Congress, he is the sitting MLA of the constituency. BJP candidate Marihal Suresh Shivarudrappa had defeated Inamdar in 2004, 2008 polls. But thus upcoing election is likely to be a direct fight between these two candidates.

OneIndia News