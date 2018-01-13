Karnataka elections: Kapu Assembly constituency

A coastal town in Karnataka, Kaup is also referred to as Kapu in Tulu, the language of the region. A light house at the beach in the constituency is a cinematographer's dream location. Nestled between Udupi and Mangaluru, Kaup is famous for three temples dedicated to goddess Mariyamma.

The magnificent beach makes it a famous tourist spot and the lighthouse only adds footfall. Sunset at the Kaup beach is a sight one wouldn't want to miss. A light house was built in 1901 stands 27.12 m above the base and is a tourist must-visit spot. The town also has a fort that was built by Tippu Sultan.

Vinay Kumar Sorake of the Congress is the current legislator from the constituency and he defeated Lalaji Mendan from BJP. He won with a margin of 1,855 votes and received 46.36 per cent vote share.

OneIndia News